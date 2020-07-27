Coronavirus: Oman extends Eid al-Adha holidays amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Oman extended Eid al-Adha holidays an additional three days amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The holiday will now be from July 30 until August 6 for both the private and the public sectors, Oman’s state news agency (ONA) reported on Monday citing an order by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.
Oman has reported a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and announced more than 1,000 new infections every day over the past week.
The Gulf country’s tally stands at 77,058 confirmed cases, 57,028 recovered patients, and 393 deaths as of Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi, had earlier this month described the uptick in COVID-19 infections as “annoying, deplorable and frightful,” according to ONA. He attributed the rise in cases to the “nonchalance of some people” who did not adhere to the government’s precautionary measures.
Oman imposed on Saturday a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. which includes a movement ban, shut down of all public spaces and shops, and increased police patrols and checkpoints to enforce the new restrictions.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 21:30 - GMT 18:30