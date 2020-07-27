Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,993 new COVID-19 cases as death toll drops

Saudi Arabia detected 1,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 268,934, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Al Hafouf reported the highest number of cases with 194 new infections. Meanwhile, the capital Riyadh reported 106 new cases, Mecca reported 94, and Jeddah reported 51.

The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces across Saudi Arabia.

Twenty-seven people died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which raises the virus-relate death toll in the country to 2,760.

Also read: Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 222,936 after 2,613 people recovered from the COVID-19.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1993) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (27) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2613) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (222,936) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/t5tZDR5BRd — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Friday the first group of Hajj pilgrims, selected based on specific requirements, amid strict coronavirus preventative measures.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom only allowed those living in the country and who meet certain criteria to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and required for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Al Arabiya English’s Joanne Al Serrieh contributed to this report.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia welcomes Hajj pilgrims under strict COVID-19 measures

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s CDC launches national registry to collect COVID-19 data

Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50