Coronavirus: US President Trump’s national security adviser tests positive

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is the most senior official in the Trump administration to become infected with COVID-19.
O’Brien contracted coronavirus after a family event, according to Bloomberg, who said he “has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council.”
He has been doing the majority of his work by phone, Bloomberg added.
One of Trump’s personal valets, who works on the White House grounds, tested positive for coronavirus in May.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are regularly given tests for the coronavirus.
Read more:
US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report
Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf
Iran’s Ahmadinejad sends letter to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25