CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: US President Trump’s national security adviser tests positive

President Donald Trump and Robert O'Brien board Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Monday 27 July 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is the most senior official in the Trump administration to become infected with COVID-19.

O’Brien contracted coronavirus after a family event, according to Bloomberg, who said he “has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council.”

He has been doing the majority of his work by phone, Bloomberg added.

One of Trump’s personal valets, who works on the White House grounds, tested positive for coronavirus in May.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are regularly given tests for the coronavirus.

Read more:

US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report

Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf

Iran’s Ahmadinejad sends letter to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top