Coronavirus: Oman reports 846 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop than previous days

General view of old Muscat the day after Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said was laid to rest in Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 28 July 2020
Oman sees a slight drop in new coronavirus cases with 846 infections recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 77,904, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Of the newly detected cases, 771 are Omani nationals and 75 are foreigners.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 402 after nine new fatalities were recorded.

The health ministry also said that the total number of recoveries has reached 58,587 after 1,559 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.


Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the country extended the Eid al-Adha holiday for another three days and it will be observed from July 30 through August 6, Oman’s state news agency ONA reported on Monday citing an order by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.

Authorities also imposed a nationwide curfew on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. including a movement ban, the shut down of all public spaces and shops, and increased police patrols and checkpoints enforcing the new rules in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 12:24 - GMT 09:24

