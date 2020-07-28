Coronavirus: Oman reports 846 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop than previous days

Oman sees a slight drop in new coronavirus cases with 846 infections recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 77,904, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.
MOH announces the registration of (846) new #COVID_19 cases; in which (771) among Omanis and (75) among non-Omanis. pic.twitter.com/34P7gYx1pf— وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) July 28, 2020
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the country extended the Eid al-Adha holiday for another three days and it will be observed from July 30 through August 6, Oman’s state news agency ONA reported on Monday citing an order by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.
Authorities also imposed a nationwide curfew on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. including a movement ban, the shut down of all public spaces and shops, and increased police patrols and checkpoints enforcing the new rules in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Important clarifications on the decision of the total lockdown of the Sultanate's Governorates.#Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/CxGc5cjDp2— عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 25, 2020