Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since June

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,993 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Tuesday, marking the Kingdom’s lowest daily increase since June.

The country’s highest daily toll reached 4,301 which was reported on June 19, according to the numbers released by the health ministry.

The city of al-Hafouf saw the highest number of new cases with 194 confirmed. Taif had the second highest with 186 and Riyadh recorded 106 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.





Meanwhile, an additional 2,613 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered raising the total number of recoveries to 222,936.

The death toll also increased by 27 to a total of 2,760 fatalities.

With Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday approaching, authorities announced a set of rules to prevent the further spread of the virus. Eid al-Adha prayers in Saudi Arabia will only be performed in mosques and not out in the open.

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people and the health ministry warned against Eid gatherings in general.

Meanwhile, with no date yet announced for the resumption of international flights, the Kingdom extended the validity of expired visas of all expats who are outside Saudi Arabia for a period of three months free of charge, according to the Directorate General of Passports authority.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 15:57 - GMT 12:57