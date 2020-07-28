UK quarantine move on travelers from Spain deals disproportionate blow: IATA

Global airline body IATA criticized Britain’s snap decision to re-impose coronavirus quarantine measures on travelers from Spain as a severe blow to recovery hopes that was disproportionate to health risks.
“This is a big setback for consumer confidence that is essential to drive a recovery,” the International Air Transport Association said in an emailed statement on Monday, after Britain abruptly restored a two-week quarantine requirement for travelers returning from Spain.
