UK quarantine move on travelers from Spain deals disproportionate blow: IATA

Global airline body IATA criticized Britain’s snap decision to re-impose coronavirus quarantine measures on travelers from Spain as a severe blow to recovery hopes that was disproportionate to health risks.



“This is a big setback for consumer confidence that is essential to drive a recovery,” the International Air Transport Association said in an emailed statement on Monday, after Britain abruptly restored a two-week quarantine requirement for travelers returning from Spain.

The move “does not accurately reflect the risk of a regional spike in one corner of the country,” IATA said, adding that restoring confidence in travel would depend on governments “working together to isolate and precisely manage risks” rather than a “stop-and-go” approach to restrictions.



“The UK’s decision falls short of the mark,” it said.

