Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi conducts study on its residents’ COVID-19 immunity

Abu Dhabi is conducting a research study into coronavirus immunity among nationals and residents in the Emirate, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

“The study, which is the first of its kind in UAE and the region, involves collecting random samples from different areas of Abu Dhabi Emirate in order to identify the percentage of people who have COVID-19 antibodies, and those tested positive but showed no symptoms,” Abu Dhabi Media Office added.

The study aims to: “Understand the impact of the pandemic on the community in general, identify the percentage of the population who have COVID-19 antibodies over a specific time frame, check infection levels, as well as percentages of those infected who developed sufficient immunity, and identify the percentage of infected people or patients who had the virus but without showing any symptoms.”

Abu Dhabi's COVID-19 research

Also, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, in collaboration with other companies, Khalifa University and Unilabs manufactured the first domestic chemical solution to extract COVID-19 RNA, which is essential for testing for coronavirus infection.

The RNA of a virus is the molecular compound which carries the unique genetic codes of viruses.

The solution is going to be produced in industrial quantities, according to DoH which said: “The first batch of 200,000 units are currently being developed,” adding that the solution’s daily production rate will cover 25 percent of the sector’s daily demand, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

"This is especially pertinent, as this same quantity was previously imported from outside the UAE. Abu Dhabi is now independently manufacturing the solution, showing high quality results in comparison to the same solution previously imported. The next few batches are expected to include 1 million units," DoH explained.

In addition, Abu Dhabi had announced in mid-July that it had started Phase III trial of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19 in collaboration with China.

Initially the trial was open only volunteers living in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, but it was later opened for volunteers across the UAE.

The UAE's capital had also announced on May 1 a new stem-cell treatment for COVID-19, which helped hundreds "fully recover" from the effects of the coronavirus disease, according to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC).

The UAE’s tally stands at 59,546 confirmed coronavirus cases, 52,905 recovered patients, and 347 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

