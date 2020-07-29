Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi allows restaurants, cafes to operate at 80 pct capacity

Restaurants and other licensed food outlets in Abu Dhabi can now operate at 80 percent capacity amid strict coronavirus preventative measures, the emirate’s Department of Economic Development announced in a circular on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi has maintained its strict border policy despite a decrease in the United Arab Emirates' daily confirmed coronavirus cases. Only those showing negative results of a test taken within 48 hours are allowed to enter the emirate.
Rapid DPI testing is available at the border for those driving from Dubai, however, an appointment is required and there is about a two-week waiting list to book a spot, according to its website.
