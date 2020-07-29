Coronavirus: COVID-19 treatment drug Roche trial fails

A late-stage clinical trial of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra drug to treat patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia failed, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Hear our CEO Severin Schwan speak about our contributions to fight the #COVID19 pandemic, and our performance for the first half of the year. $RHHBY $ROG pic.twitter.com/6H3z5HYQUk— Roche (@Roche) July 23, 2020
In the COVACTA trial Roche sought to measure Actemra's impact based on how many patients advanced to needing a mechanical ventilator or died from COVID-19, compared to standard treatments.
Although the drug reduced the time it took to discharge patients by an average of eight days, this was not considered significant as the main goal was not met.
So far, Gilead Science's remdesivir been shown by studies to help speed up recovery times for COVID-19 patients, while the older generic steroid dexamethasone in a UK-led trial reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection.