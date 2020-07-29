Coronavirus: COVID-19 treatment drug Roche trial fails

A late-stage clinical trial of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra drug to treat patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia failed, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The “COVACTA trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improved clinical status in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia, or the key secondary endpoint of reduced patient mortality,” Roche said.

The news is a blow for Roche, following an Italian study which showed the rheumatoid arthritis drug failed to help patients with early stage COVID-19 pneumonia.



Roche has boosted its production from several hundred thousand doses to more than a million, in hopes that it would be able to quickly supply the medicine should the trials show positive results.





In the COVACTA trial Roche sought to measure Actemra's impact based on how many patients advanced to needing a mechanical ventilator or died from COVID-19, compared to standard treatments.



Although the drug reduced the time it took to discharge patients by an average of eight days, this was not considered significant as the main goal was not met.



So far, Gilead Science's remdesivir been shown by studies to help speed up recovery times for COVID-19 patients, while the older generic steroid dexamethasone in a UK-led trial reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 09:23 - GMT 06:23