CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: China reports over 100 new cases, most in Xinjiang region

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection in Beijing on July 29, 2020. (AP)
The Associated Press Wednesday 29 July 2020
Text size A A A

China reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang.

The 101 new cases was China’s highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89, with another eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens.

Outside of Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China with the death toll from COVID-19 remaining at 4,634 among 84,060 cases registered since the pandemic first emerged from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Hospitals are treating 482 people for the disease, with another 274 in isolation while being monitored for showing signs of infection or for having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

A nurse works at a hospital in Anlong county, in China's southwestern Guizhou province on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

A nurse works at a hospital in Anlong county, in China's southwestern Guizhou province on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

Xinjiang’s outbreak has centered on the region’s capital and largest city of Urumqi, where authorities have isolated some communities, restricted public transport and ordered widespread testing.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Vietnam warns Hanoi to prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreak

Egyptian ‘Doctor of the Poor’ Dr. Mashali dies after lifetime giving free treatment

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian doctor who treated 513 COVID-19 patients tests positive

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 16:41 - GMT 13:41

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top