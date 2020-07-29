Coronavirus: Bahrain ban on prayers in mosques to continue amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bahrain will continue its suspension of prayers in mosques until it has managed to bring the virus under control, according to a statement on the website of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain on Wednesday.

The announcement appears to suggest that mosques will not be reopened for the general public during the upcoming Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday.

The country previously suspended communal prayers in mosques in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Bahrain, along with Gulf neighbor Qatar, have the highest rates of coronavirus infection per capita in the world, according to data.

Mass gatherings in Bahrain during the Eid al-Adha holiday have been banned to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases, which the country witnessed during the previous Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Citizens and residents are urged to avoid family visits and to use social media platforms to exchange Eid greetings instead.

Everyone is encouraged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and is urged to wear a face mask in public.

Social distancing must be maintained at all times.

Gyms, outdoor playgrounds, and public swimming pools in Bahrain will remain closed until August 6.

However, public beaches have reopened with strict guidelines including limiting groups to five people and requiring a two-meter distance between each person.

Entry to Bahrain is suspended for all nationalities, except Bahraini citizens and residents, GCC citizens, diplomats, passengers holding a valid e-visa prior to boarding, military personnel, airline crew, and holders of official, service, or UN passports.

Anyone who arrives in Bahrain will be required to undergo PCR testing and will have to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45