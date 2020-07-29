Coronavirus: Emirates covers funeral costs in case of passenger death due to COVID-19

Emirates airlines offers to cover the funeral expenses in case one of its passengers dies due to the coronavirus and will assist in transporting the body to the home country, the airline said on its website.

“In the event of your death due to the COVID-19 epidemic/pandemic, the following assistance will be provided: transportation of the body from the location where it is placed in the coffin to the burial place in the relevant geographical area, and funeral costs up to the limit [$1,758],” the airline stated in a document.

The Dubai-based airline had announced last Thursday that it will cover its passengers’ medical expenses up to $175,758 and quarantine costs up to $117 per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with coronavirus during their travel.

This free coverage is available for all Emirates passengers traveling between July 23 and October 31, regardless of class of ticket or destination.

However, the airline does not cover the cost of the actual coronavirus test.

How to obtain the assistance?

Emirates says that a passenger must obtain pre-approval from Emirates COVID-19 Cover Assistance if they test positive and they need to provide a list of documents and information:

The Emirates flight ticket, the boarding pass, the passport (including the residency visa page wherever applicable), a COVID-19 positive test result that is dated after the first day of travel, and contact information (email address, contact number, and details of those assisting you).

