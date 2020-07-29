CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Qatar records 273 new cases, two new COVID-19 deaths

A street in Qatar's capital Doha, May 17, 2020. (AFP)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 29 July 2020
Qatar recorded 273 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 110,153 of which 3,135 are active, according to the Ministry of Health via Twitter.

Two more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 169.

Developing.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 14:09 - GMT 11:09

