Coronavirus: Qatar records 273 new cases, two new COVID-19 deaths

Qatar recorded 273 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 110,153 of which 3,135 are active, according to the Ministry of Health via Twitter.
The Ministry of Public Health announces 273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 246 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who recovered from the disease in Qatar to 106849 cases. In addition, the Ministry announces two new deaths. #QNA pic.twitter.com/v9swDrdJhd— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 29, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 14:09 - GMT 11:09