Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, none in Hajj holy sites

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,759 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, but none in the country's holy sites amid the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Kingdom has so far detected 272,590 total cases but has maintained a high recovery rate of 84 percent as 228,569 individuals recovered after receiving treatment.

Of the new cases, 160 were recorded in the city of al-Hafouf, 122 in Mecca and 108 in the capital Riyadh, according to the health ministry.

An additional 27 fatalities were also confirmed over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,816 as of July 29.





Earlier Wednesday, Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia embarked on the first day of rituals after self-isolating in a designated hotel amid strict coronavirus preventative measures, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A health leader has been assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing, are implemented at all times, according to SPA.



Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53