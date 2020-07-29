Coronavirus: UAE reports zero new deaths, 375 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates reported zero new deaths and 375 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 59,921, the official WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.
The death toll remains at 347 but the number of recoveries increased to 53,202 after an additional 297 individuals recovered.
The health ministry continues its efforts in mass testing with 47,000 new tests administered over the past 24 hours, according to WAM.
