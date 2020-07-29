Coronavirus: Vietnam warns Hanoi to prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam's government warned on Wednesday health authorities in the capital Hanoi to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 after media reported the first suspected coronavirus case in months in the city of about eight million people.

A staff member at a pizza restaurant in Hanoi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, online newspaper VnExpress reported, adding that authorities had locked down the restaurant and were disinfecting the premises.



“The city's health department should get ready with materials and equipment needed for the prevention and fight against COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 July 2020 KSA 07:22 - GMT 04:22