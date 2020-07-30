Coronavirus: Brazil lifts ban on foreigners despite COVID-19 crisis

Brazil reopened Wednesday to foreign visitors arriving by plane, hoping to revive its lockdown-devastated tourism industry despite the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In a decree published in the government gazette, Brazil extended coronavirus-related bans on foreign travelers arriving by land or sea for another 30 days but said the four-month-old restrictions “will no longer bar the entry of foreigners arriving by air.”

The move came even as Brazil registered record numbers of daily infections and deaths, bringing the overall figures past 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.

Brazil closed its air borders to non-residents on March 30, at a time when the virus was ravaging Europe and Asia and just taking hold in South America.

Now, Brazil is the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States.

The tourism industry has already lost nearly 122 billion reals ($23.6 billion) because of the pandemic, the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) estimates.

As a whole, Latin America’s biggest economy is facing a record contraction of 9.1 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Under the measure, Brazil will require foreign visitors staying for 90 days or less to have health insurance covering them in the country before they travel.

Brazil for its part is among the countries whose nationals still face bans on entering the European Union or the United States under coronavirus restrictions.

Read more:

Australia’s coronavirus outbreak continues to surge at alarming rate

Experts discuss how coronavirus spreads through prisons to nearby communities

Coronavirus: US records a COVID-19 death every minute as toll surpasses 150,000

Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 07:52 - GMT 04:52