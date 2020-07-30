CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India says herd immunity not an option

Migrant workers, mostly construction workers, in Kolkata, India on July 29, 2020. (AP)
The Associated Press, New Delhi Thursday 30 July 2020
India’s Health Ministry says herd immunity in the country can’t be an option due to its large population and it will need a vaccine to beat coronavirus.

Rajesh Bhushan, a senior Health Ministry official, says “With India’s population, to build herd immunity without vaccination is not a strategic choice or option.”

Herd immunity is when a virus can no longer spread easily because enough people are immune to it. India has a population of 1.4 billion people.

For months, the Indian government has highlighted India’s recovery rate, but experts say it is not the best way to measure the effect of the pandemic.

Passengers who arrived from other states of the country walk to be quarantined, outside a quarantine center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on July 7, 2020. (AP)

India has 1.5 million coronavirus cases, the world’s third-highest caseload after the US and Brazil. There have been nearly 35,000 confirmed deaths.

