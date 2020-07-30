Coronavirus: Oman reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, infections near 80,000

Oman reported 590 new cases of the novel coronavirus – a large drop from the day before – raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 79,159, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Ninety-four non-Omani expatriates and 496 Omani citizens tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Nine people did of the coronavirus, which brought the virus-related death toll in the country to 421.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Oman rose to 61,421 after 1,181 people recovered from the virus.

Registration of 590 new confirmed cases with #coronavirus #COVID19 and 1181 new recoveries in the Sultanate. #Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/f7SOaqzriF — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 30, 2020

The ministry on Monday said government hospitals would no longer test people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to free up medical staff to work on severe cases only.

Those with mild symptoms were advised to stay at home.

The country also extended its Eid al-Adha lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32