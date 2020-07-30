CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Top US health officials recommend face shields, masks

A boy wearing a face shield watches kids playing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Washington Thursday 30 July 2020
Text size A A A

Trump administration health officials say there is evidence to support wearing face shields to protect oneself from the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx has both suggested their use, saying they provide the wearer with some protections, unlike face masks, which are primarily recommended to protect others.

“The mask is to protect others,” Birx told Fox and Friends Thursday. “The thing about the face shields, we think that that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability of them to touch their eyes and spread virus.”

Fauci on Wednesday told ABC News, “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”

A commuter wearing a goggle and protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus sits on the seat of a subway train in Beijing on June 16, 2020. (AP)

A commuter wearing a goggle and protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus sits on the seat of a subway train in Beijing on June 16, 2020. (AP)

Read more:

US counterterrorism center reveals timeline of Iran-backed Hezbollah attacks

Turkey passes controversial social media regulation bill, reveals decision on Twitter

Coronavirus: Kuwait resumes travel from August 1, excluding Iran, India, among others

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 16:26 - GMT 13:26

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top