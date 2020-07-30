Coronavirus: UAE detects 302 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 47,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates detected 302 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 60,223, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
Two people who had tested positive for the virus died due to complications, the ministry added. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 349.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 53,626 after 424 people recovered.
Most COVID-19 health centers run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) will be open for testing during the Eid al-Adha holiday this weekend, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM) citing SEHA on Thursday.
Muslims around the world will commemorate the end of the annual Hajj season from July 30 to August 2.
