Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrims in good health, no coronavirus cases among them so far

The health of pilgrims is “reassuring,” and there have been no coronavirus cases detected among them so far, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, the first day of Hajj.

The ministry’s spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abdulaali highlighted the government’s preparations to provide all necessary health services at the Holy sites which included: six hospitals, 51 clinics, 200 ambulances, 62 field teams, a field hospital, a mobile clinic, six ambulances setup with advanced equipment and three clinics at the residence of pilgrims, state news agency SPA reported.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Each group of 50 pilgrims was also assigned with a health leader to accompany them throughout the journey of the Hajj rituals and ensure their well being and provide any immediate medical assistance needed.

Pilgrims began the first day of Hajj rituals on Wednesday amid heightened security and strict coronavirus health precautions. All pilgrims had also started a 7-day home isolation prior to partaking in this year's Hajj.

Hajj pilgrims are safely performing Hajj rituals (Tawaf) while committing to all health measures. pic.twitter.com/C5eAdLLlWu — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 29, 2020

The Kingdom had announced in June that it will only allow a “limited” number of people (10,000) to perform Hajj this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that those individuals will be of different nationalities but already residing in the Kingdom.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Approximately, 2.5 million pilgrims typically visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Hajj.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia arrests 936 violators of Holy sites entry rules during Hajj

Coronavirus: Hajj pilgrims embark on first day of rituals amid COVID-19 measures

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says pilgrims begin 7-day COVID-19 isolation before Hajj

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sets COVID-19 protocols, restrictions for limited Hajj

Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 03:40 - GMT 00:40