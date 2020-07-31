Amid coronavirus, France sees record 13.8 pct second-quarter GDP plunge

France’s economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistics institute INSEE said Friday.
The seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product (GDP) far surpassed expectations and the performance of its eurozone peers.
“GDP’s negative developments in first half of 2020 is linked to the shut-down of ‘non-essential’ activities in the context of the implementation of the lockdown between mid-March and the beginning of May,” INSEE said in a statement.
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 08:53 - GMT 05:53