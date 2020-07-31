CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Amid coronavirus, France sees record 13.8 pct second-quarter GDP plunge

First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, July 15, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP, France Friday 31 July 2020
France’s economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistics institute INSEE said Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product (GDP) far surpassed expectations and the performance of its eurozone peers.

“GDP’s negative developments in first half of 2020 is linked to the shut-down of ‘non-essential’ activities in the context of the implementation of the lockdown between mid-March and the beginning of May,” INSEE said in a statement.

