Coronavirus: EU reserves 300 mln doses of potential Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine

The EU announced on Friday that it had struck a deal with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm which negotiated the agreement, said it would allow all 27 member countries to purchase the vaccine once it was proven to be safe and effective.
In a related development, the US government will pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million people and to underwrite the drug makers’ testing and manufacturing, the companies said on Friday.
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 19:40 - GMT 16:40