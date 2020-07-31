Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,686 new COVID-19 cases, none among Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia detected 1,686 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total amount of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 275,905, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Mecca reported the highest number of infections with 178 new cases. No cases were detected among the Hajj pilgrims, the health ministry said.

The rest of the new infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

Twenty-four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 2,866.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 235,658 after 4,460 people recovered.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1686) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (24) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4460) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (235,658) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/LuTM4nVL0P — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 31, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia embarked on the first day of rituals after self-isolating in a designated hotel amid strict coronavirus preventative measures, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)

A health leader was assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing, are implemented at all times, according to SPA.

