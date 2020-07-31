Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,686 new COVID-19 cases, none among Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia detected 1,686 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total amount of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 275,905, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1686) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (24) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4460) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (235,658) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/LuTM4nVL0P— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 31, 2020
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 16:30 - GMT 13:30