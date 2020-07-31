CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,686 new COVID-19 cases, none among Hajj pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims wearing face masks and keeping social distance perform Tawaf around Kaaba during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 31 July 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia detected 1,686 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total amount of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 275,905, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Mecca reported the highest number of infections with 178 new cases. No cases were detected among the Hajj pilgrims, the health ministry said.

The rest of the new infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

Twenty-four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 2,866.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 235,658 after 4,460 people recovered.

Earlier Wednesday, Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia embarked on the first day of rituals after self-isolating in a designated hotel amid strict coronavirus preventative measures, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)

A health leader was assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing, are implemented at all times, according to SPA.

Al Arabiya English's Joanne Serrieh contributed to this report.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 16:30 - GMT 13:30

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top