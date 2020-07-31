CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: The UK’s plan to reopen is ‘conditional’, says Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a conference on the coronavirus, in London. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Friday 31 July 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent uptick in infections was a “warning light” which means he has to hit the brakes on the easing of lockdown as he postponed the re-opening of close-contact services for at least two weeks.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I’ve said throughout the pandemic that there would be fresh outbreaks,” Johnson said at a news conference, asked if there could be a surge in infections.

“I said we would not hesitate to put on the brakes at the slightest sign that the numbers were going in the wrong direction. We’re now seeing a warning light on the dashboard.”

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said it wasn’t sensible to think of the uptick in infections as a second wave.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Europe facing a second wave of COVID-19, says UK health minister

Second wave of coronavirus hits the UK as lockdown tightens in northern England

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top