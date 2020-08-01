Coronavirus: 57 pct of Abu Dhabi residents expect return to normal life this year

A survey conducted by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development found 57 percent of respondents expected that life would return to normal in the UAE capital, while 14 percent expected that life would return in mid-2021.

The remaining 29 percent indicated that they were undecided on whether life to normal will return to normalcy this year or the next.

.@DCDAbuDhabi reveals the final results of ‘Life After Coronavirus’ survey, in which more than 47K members of #AbuDhabi’s community participated. pic.twitter.com/ZM6XaAA5Qh — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 29, 2020

The “life after coronavirus survey" was conducted with more than 47,000 participants answering several questions regarding their thoughts on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the 47,000 respondents, 83 percent believed businesses and commercial activities will be more innovative post-pandemic and 82 percent confirmed that businesses would adopt a digital approach, and 81 percent assured that digital solutions and online transactions would become the norm.

When asked about children returning to schools in September, 45 percent of Abu Dhabi's parents said they would send their children back to schools while maintaining preventative and precautionary measures, while 27 percent indicated that their decision depended on the circumstances, and 19 percent said they prefer to continue with distance learning models.

"The life after coronavirus survey is a series of surveys and studies the DCD launched to analyse the impacts and the effects of the pandemic on the families and the community, DCD has relied on a scientific tool in conducting studies that can determine future challenges inline with the current circumstances, to escalate them to decision-makers to ensure future anticipation and provision of better life quality," said Dr. Muna Al Bahar, advisor to the chairman of DCD.

Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 03:23 - GMT 00:23