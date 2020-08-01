Coronavirus: 54,000 liters of disinfectants used daily to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Mecca authorities have been using 54,000 liters of disinfectants per day to sanitize the holy Grand Mosque during this year’s Hajj season as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, according to officials.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that cleaning operations were carried out by 3,500 workers during the past several days who sanitized the inner and outer courtyards of the Grand Mosque up to 10 times a day.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage was downsized to 10,000 pilgrims residing inside the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The over 3,500 cleaners used at least 95 modern equipment to carry out the cleaning process, according to officials.

“The presidency used approximately 2,400 liters of sanitizers daily, including 1,500 liters for surfaces, and 900 liters as manual sanitizers,” according to a statement from authorities.

Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have been performing symbolic stoning of the devil since Friday, one of the final rites of the sacred pilgrimage every able-bodied Muslim must undertake at least once in their lifetime.

This year’s Hajj pilgrimage has been marked by precautionary and preventative measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the maintaining of social distancing measures throughout the Hajj rituals.

