Coronavirus: Egypt detects lowest figure of new COVID-19 cases since May

Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.
In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.
Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15 percent if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.
