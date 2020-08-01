CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Egypt detects lowest figure of new COVID-19 cases since May

A man is seen in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo  Saturday 01 August 2020
Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.

In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15 percent if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.

Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 07:35 - GMT 04:35

