Coronavirus: India records 57,000 cases, highest daily jump

India recorded the steepest spike of 57,118 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus caseload close to 1.7 million, with July alone accounting for nearly 1.1 million infections.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 764 additional deaths for a total of 36,511.
For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.
India’s Civil Aviation Ministry delayed resumption of international flights by another month until Aug. 31. But it will continue to allow several international carriers from the United States, Europe and the Middle East to operate special flights to evacuate stranded nationals.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Friday that India achieved more than 1 million recoveries with active cases only one-third of the total. India is now conducting more than 640,000 tests in 24 hours, taking cumulative tests across the country to nearly 1.9 million, he said.
Lockdown remains in places across all containment zones, while subways, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, theaters, auditoriums and other social gathering places will remain closed till Aug. 31.
Read more:
Coronavirus: US records 1,442 COVID-19 deaths, fourth day of over 1,000 fatalities
Coronavirus: Discover how the world's most off-the-grid places are coping
Coronavirus: Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 08:35 - GMT 05:35