Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,890 recoveries

Saudi Arabia reported 1,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 277,478, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1573) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (21) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1890) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (237,548) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/mK1G27xYHA— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 1, 2020
A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows pilgrims while social distancing as a coronavirus preventative measure while circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47