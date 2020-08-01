Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,890 recoveries

Saudi Arabia reported 1,537 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 277,478, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The capital Riyadh recorded 102 cases, while Mecca recorded 89. No cases were detected among the Hajj pilgrims, the health ministry had said on Friday.

The rest of the new infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1573) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (21) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1890) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (237,548) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/mK1G27xYHA — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 1, 2020

Twenty-one people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll to 2,887.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 237,548 after 1,890 people recovered.

Earlier Wednesday, Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia embarked on the first day of rituals after self-isolating in a designated hotel amid strict coronavirus preventative measures, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows pilgrims while social distancing as a coronavirus preventative measure while circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)

A health leader was assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing, are implemented at all times, according to SPA.

