Coronavirus: UAE Islamic affairs body issues guidelines for attendings mosques

Several preventative and precautionary guidelines have been set for prayers at mosques in the UAE which will increase in capacity to 50 percent from August 3, according to a statement from the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates will be increasing the capacity of mosques to 50 percent starting from August 3 as the country slowly eases restrictions against the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to officials.

An elderly man wearing a protective mask prays outside a mosque which has been closed to worshipers amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sharjah, UAE, March 30, 2020. (AFP)

The following measures and guidelines as set out by the Islamic affairs body were as follows:

- Ablutions to be carried out at home, with water, soap and sanitizers used to wash and clean hands.

- Wearing face masks is mandatory during all prayers.

- All worshipers to carry their own prayer mats, and take them home after prayer.

- Avoid touching surfaces and door handles.

- Commit to observing 2 meters of social distancing.

- Use the mosque for main prayers only.

- Use personal electronic devices to read the Holy Quran.

- Elderly citizens, residents, and young children to pray at home.

- Avoid crowding at doors and entrances.

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments also said it is advisable to download the Alhosn app to ensure the health and safety of all worshipers.

Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 20:06 - GMT 17:06