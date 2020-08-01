Coronavirus: UAE records no new COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases

The UAE recorded no new coronavirus deaths in the past day and 254 new cases, the health ministry said on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll still stands at 351, while the number of infections in the country rose to 60,760.
تُعلن وزارة الصحة عن تسجيل 254 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد، و346 حالة شفاء، ولم يتم تسجيل أي حالات وفاة اليوم.— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 1, 2020
The Ministry of Health announces the register of 254 new cases of #Coronavirus, 346 recoveries and no death cases were registered today. pic.twitter.com/urdzxp3h4w
كيف ستقضي إجازة عيد آمنه؟— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) July 31, 2020
How to spend a safe Eid vacation?#التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/kKAUGnBQOg
Protect yourself and your loved ones this Eid by following these precautionary measures to ensure that our community and loved ones are safe this Eid. Protecting yourself, protects your community. #ShieldedByAlhosn@alhosnapp pic.twitter.com/SSbGGrecLX— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) July 30, 2020