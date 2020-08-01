Coronavirus: UAE records no new COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases

The UAE recorded no new coronavirus deaths in the past day and 254 new cases, the health ministry said on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll still stands at 351, while the number of infections in the country rose to 60,760.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country climbed to 54,255 after 346 people recovered from the coronavirus.

تُعلن وزارة الصحة عن تسجيل 254 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد، و346 حالة شفاء، ولم يتم تسجيل أي حالات وفاة اليوم.



The Ministry of Health announces the register of 254 new cases of #Coronavirus, 346 recoveries and no death cases were registered today. pic.twitter.com/urdzxp3h4w — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 1, 2020

The ministry urged the public to avoid Eid gatherings and family visits to prevent the spread of the virus.

Eid al-Adha, which began on July 30, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Muslims often celebrate the holiday with large feasts and family visits, which could cause the virus to spread between people.

Instead, citizens and residents can use social media applications to send Eid greetings or opt for a phone call, the ministry advised.

When greeting others, individuals should avoid hand shaking, nose greetings, kissing, and hugging, the ministry added.

Gatherings of more than five people are not permitted, and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

Protect yourself and your loved ones this Eid by following these precautionary measures to ensure that our community and loved ones are safe this Eid. Protecting yourself, protects your community. #ShieldedByAlhosn@alhosnapp pic.twitter.com/SSbGGrecLX — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) July 30, 2020

