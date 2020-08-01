Coronavirus: World Health Organization expects ‘lengthy’ COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be “lengthy” as it met to evaluate the situation, six months after sounding the international alarm.

The WHO emergency committee “highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic” when it met on Friday, WHO said in a statement, warning of “the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures.”

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,014 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 17,638,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,156,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,469 new deaths and 286,453 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,442 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,212, and India with 764.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 153,314 deaths from 4,562,170 cases. At least 1,438,160 people have been declared recovered.

Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 21:11 - GMT 18:11