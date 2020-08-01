Hajj amid coronavirus: Woman prays in front of usually-crowded Kaaba 

A picture of a woman praying alone in front of the holy Kaaba in Mecca during Hajj – an unusual occurrence at the site that sees over two million Muslims this time of year– has left hundreds on social media awestruck.

Only 10,000 people who already live in Saudi Arabia were selected to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lucky woman who is making Dua (prayer) alone at Masjid Al Haram today,” a Twitter user said.

“I also want to be here! In front of Kaaba! I wanna cry my heart out here… luckiest woman Ma’Shaa’Allah,” another said.

Pilgrims embarked on the Hajj – a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it – on Wednesday while wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing measures.

A health leader has also been assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures are followed at all times.

