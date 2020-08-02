Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi opens field clinic to select volunteers for its vaccine trials

Abu Dhabi opened a field clinic to select eligible volunteers to participate in the third phase of the clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine its authorities developed in partnership with a Chinese pharmaceutical group, the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi had announced in mid-July that it had started the “world’s first World Health Organization (WHO) listed” Phase III trial of Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19 in collaboration with China.

The field clinic, set up at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), will “register, examine and select volunteers wishing to participate” in the clinical trials, AD Media Office said.

“The field clinic is built according to the highest standards and will be able to accommodate a high volume of volunteers, at a capacity of 1,000 volunteers per day,” it added.

افتتحت دائرة الصحة أبوظبي بالتعاون مع جي 42 للرعاية الصحية وشركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية (صحة) عيادة ميدانية متخصصة بمركز أبوظبي الوطني للمعارض لتسجيل وفحص واختيار المتطوعين الراغبين بالمشاركة في أول تجربة سريرية على مستوى العالم للمرحلة الثالثة من اللقاح غير النشط لفيروس كوفيد-19. pic.twitter.com/39I5lN91tB — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2020

People wishing to volunteer “can directly visit the clinic without prior appointment or registration, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.”

Authorities have issued a permit to allow up to 15,000 volunteers to take part in the trials. It was initially open for volunteers living in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain only, but the UAE announced that it will be open registration to the public across the nation.

Volunteers of any nationality can now apply to participate if they are between the ages of 18 and 60, and they can register their information on the dedicated website: www.4humanity.ae.

Abu Dhabi's COVID-19 research

Abu Dhabi also announced end of July conduction a research study into coronavirus immunity among nationals and residents in the Emirate.

The study, which is the first of its kind in UAE and the region, involves collecting random samples from different areas of #AbuDhabi emirate in order to identify the percentage of people who have Covid-19 antibodies, and those tested positive but showed no symptoms. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 28, 2020

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, in collaboration with other companies, Khalifa University and Unilabs recently announced manufacturing the first domestic chemical solution to extract COVID-19 RNA, which is essential for testing for coronavirus infection.

The RNA of a virus is the molecular compound which carries the unique genetic codes of viruses.

The solution is going to be produced in industrial quantities, according to DoH which said: “The first batch of 200,000 units are currently being developed,” adding that the solution’s daily production rate will cover 25 percent of the sector’s daily demand, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

"This is especially pertinent, as this same quantity was previously imported from outside the UAE. Abu Dhabi is now independently manufacturing the solution, showing high quality results in comparison to the same solution previously imported. The next few batches are expected to include 1 million units," DoH explained.

The UAE's capital had also announced on May 1 a new stem-cell treatment for COVID-19, which helped hundreds "fully recover" from the effects of the coronavirus disease, according to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC).

