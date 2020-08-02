Coronavirus: Pope Francis calls on politicians to create jobs following lockdowns

Pope Francis called on politicians to create jobs so that economies can relaunch from the lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope, speaking after the traditional Sunday blessing, said that ‘‘without work, families and society cannot go forward. Let us pray for this, because this will be a problem in the post-pandemic period, the poverty and the lack of jobs. It requires lots of solidarity and lots of creativity to resolve this problem.’’

The pontiff also wished the faithful “some days of rest, and contact with nature, to recharge also in the spiritual dimension.”

The pope’s remarks follow a week in which officials released statistics showing a record plunge in both the US and eurozone economies.

A woman sips her coffee from under her facial protection at a cafe with outdoor tables in Rome on May 18, 2020. (AP)

European Union leaders agreed on July 21 to a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was truly historic and that he was convinced the recovery plan and budget could meet the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Central Bank has pumped unparalleled money into economies to keep them going, while capitals hammer out their recovery fund.

Read more:

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach deal on post-COVID-19 economy recovery package

Black and white Instagram selfie challenge sheds light on femicide in Turkey

Head of US-based ‘terrorist group’ arrested, says Iran

Last Update: Sunday, 02 August 2020 KSA 15:41 - GMT 12:41