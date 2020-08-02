Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,357 new COVID-19 cases as increase slows

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,357 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the daily increase slows, raising the total to 278,835, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 153 were detected in the city of Mecca, however, none was confirmed in the holy sites. The city of Riyadh had the second highest number of new cases with 94 and Jeddah had the third highest number with 72.



Thirty new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,917.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 240,081 after 2,533 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.



A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows pilgrims while social distancing as a coronavirus preventative measure while circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)



The latest updates come amid the Kingdom's preperations for the final day of the Hajj pilgrimage amid strict coronavirus measures. Pilgrims will head to the Kaaba in Mecca on Sunday to perform the final “tawaf,” or circumambulation ritual – when Muslims walk around the Kaaba seven times.

Upon completion, some of the pilgrims will be transported to the hotel for self-isolation while others will return to their hometowns where they are required to quarantine for 14 days, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

Read more:

Hajj pilgrims to perform final Kaaba ritual then quarantine for 14 days

UAE confirms 239 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries reach 54,615

Second Israeli cabinet member tests positive for coronavirus

Last Update: Sunday, 02 August 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56