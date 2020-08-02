Coronavirus: US Congressman tests positive after sitting next to infected colleague

US Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona says he has contracted the coronavirus after sitting next to an infected colleague

The Democrat says he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who announced a positive test this week.

The 72-year-old Grivalva is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the virus.

Gohmert, a Republican, has questioned the use of masks and often walked around the Capitol without one.

Grijalva released a statement, saying in part: “This week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill on July 28, 2020 in Washington. (File photo: AP)

Last Update: Sunday, 02 August 2020 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17