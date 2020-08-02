India’s coronavirus cases pass 1.75 million

India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 1.75 million with another spike of 54,735 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are down from 57,118 on Saturday. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 853 deaths for a total of 37,364.

Randeep Guleria, a top government expert, said that New Delhi and Mumbai may have crossed their peak levels with declining trends.

The month of July alone has accounted for more than 1.1 million cases in India.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the case fatality rate was progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally.

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Out of the total active cases, only 0.28 percent are on ventilators, 1.61 percent need intensive care support and 2.32 percent oxygen support.

Meanwhile, India's Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been admitted to hospital.

Amit Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one of the country's most powerful politicians, heads a key ministry that has been at the forefront of managing India's coronavirus outbreak.

"I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Shah said in a tweet.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,357 new COVID-19 cases as increase slows

Coronavirus: Iran reports highest COVID-19 single day increase in nearly a month

Coronavirus: Second Israeli cabinet member tests positive

Last Update: Sunday, 02 August 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47