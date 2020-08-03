Coronavirus: Bahrain COVID-19 patient who coughed on doctors jailed for 3 years

A coronavirus patient in Bahrain has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of deliberately coughing on doctors while not wearing a face mask at a treatment clinic, according to local media reports.

The man was charged with exposing others to infection last month after he allegedly deliberately removing his face mask and coughing in front of doctors at a medical center, as well as intentionally coughing in his hand and then quickly touching doctors to infect them.

He had been attending the medical center for a second test after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, local media reported that the man had now been found guilty and sentenced to three years imprisonment and given a fine of 1,000 Bahraini dinars ($2,659).

“The Public Prosecution has interrogated the accused and charged him with exposing others to infection, which is a crime under Law No. 34 of 2018 regarding public health, the penalty of which is up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of ten thousand dinars. The Public Prosecution has also ordered that he be held in remand, and investigations are being completed in preparation for referring the accused to the competent court,” said Chief Public Prosecutor Adnan al-Wada’I at the time the accused was charged.

