Coronavirus: Kuwait records 388 new COVID-19 cases with four new deaths

Kuwait reported 388 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases up to 68,299, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.
Only 8,099 of the 68,299 cases are currently classified as active, with 126 of these described as "serious cases."
Four new deaths from the virus brought the death toll up to 461.
The new cases were detected after carrying out 2,038 new tests, bringing the total number of tests carried out by Kuwaiti authorities to 511,599.
The Ministry of Health also said that 526 people had recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours.
Kuwait will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted in March as a coronavirus countermeasure.
