Coronavirus: UAE establishes two new COVID-19 free testing centers in Dibba, Fujairah

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Monday 03 August 2020
The United Arab Emirates has launched two new coronavirus testing centers in the northern emirate of Fujairah, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The two centers will add to the UAE’s extensive COVID-19 testing capabilities, with the Ministry of Health frequently carrying out over 40,000 tests every 24 hours.

The centers are located in “Om Dibba” and the Fujairah Exhibition Center, both in the emirate of Fujairah, reported WAM.


The tests will be free for both citizens and residents of the UAE, added WAM, citing the directive of Fujairah’s ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

The government of Fujairah, which is one of the UAE’s seven emirates, coordinated with the national Ministry of Health and Prevention and Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team to launch the center, said WAM.

Fujairah has previously launched a drive-thru testing center amid the coronavirus outbreak in April.

Last Update: Monday, 03 August 2020 KSA 17:38 - GMT 14:38

