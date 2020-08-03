Coronavirus: UAE establishes two new COVID-19 free testing centers in Dibba, Fujairah

The United Arab Emirates has launched two new coronavirus testing centers in the northern emirate of Fujairah, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The tests will be free for both citizens and residents of the UAE, added WAM, citing the directive of Fujairah’s ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.
