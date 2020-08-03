Coronavirus: France sees a spike in number of people in ICU units for COVID-19

France said on Monday the number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 stood at 384 on Monday, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks.
In a statement, health authorities reported 29 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 30,294.
On Thursday, several French cities announced new face mask requirements and other measures to contain the coronavirus as the number of new cases continues to increase after a long lull, officials said.
The government, anxious to avoid a new outbreak but wary of clamping down too hard during the summer holidays, has stepped up guidance on social distancing as officials report new contagion “clusters” daily.
