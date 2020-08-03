Coronavirus: Kuwait sets rules for transit travelers’ entry from high risk countries

Kuwait will not allow the entry of any foreign passengers traveling from countries it designated as “high risk” due to the spread of the coronavirus, whether on direct flights or transit flights unless they’ve stayed in the country of layover for at least 14 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

After the 14-day period in the layover country (which is not on the list of "high risk" countries), the passengers must also take a coronavirus PCR test and provide a certified negative test result to be allowed entry to Kuwait. The date of the negative COVID-19 certificate must not exceed 72 hours prior to the arrival date in Kuwait.

Kuwait lifted on Saturday the ban on international travel and allowed its citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, excluding a few countries.

The DGCA said on Thursday that non-Kuwaitis traveling from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal were not allowed entry to Kuwait.

But on Saturday, the aviation authority expanded the list to include: Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, China, Brazil, Colombia, Armenia, Spain, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Italy, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Panama, Peru, Serbia, Montenegro, Dominican Republic, and Kosovo.

It also added that the entry ban includes passengers arriving to Kuwait from other countries, but were present in any of the “high risk” countries 14 days prior to the date of their scheduled flight to Kuwait.

Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport in mid-March as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

