Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records its lowest COVID-19 daily increase in three months

Saudi Arabia’s decline in new daily coronavirus continued on Monday with 1,258 cases reported over the past 24 hours – its lowest daily increase in three months – raising the total to 280,093.
Of the new cases, 89 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 75 in al-Hafouf and 65 in Dammam. The remaining cases were detected in various other cities.
The death toll reached 2,949 after an additional 39 fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries is now 242,053 with 1,972 individuals who previously tested positive for the virus having recovered.
Saudi Arabia wrapped up on Sunday the Hajj pilgrimage that was held this year amid strict coronavirus preventative measures.
No positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in any holy sites and pilgrims are required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to their homes.
