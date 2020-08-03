Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 tests exceed 5 million, recovery rate hits 90 pct

The United Arab Emirates has conducted over 5 million coronavirus tests as the recovery rate hits 90 percent — one of the highest globally — Health Minister and Prevention Abdul Rahman al-Owais announced on Sunday.

He also said that the health sector’s mass testing efforts have contributed greatly to the country’s success in containing the virus and reaching the high number of recoveries.



However, not complying with preventative measures and socializing without physical distancing are the “biggest challenge in our fight against the disease,” al-Owais added.

The health ministry confirmed 164 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours after conducted an additional 27,811 tests, raising the total number of cases in the UAE to 61,163.



The number of recoveries increased to 54,863 after 248 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

Meanwhile, the UAE reported zero new deaths for the third day in a row, keeping the death toll at 351.

Last Update: Monday, 03 August 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03