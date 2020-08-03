Coronavirus: Breastfeeding benefits outweigh potential risk of COVID-19 infection

Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted COVID-19, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.
“WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said “the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infections.”
Last Update: Monday, 03 August 2020 KSA 14:01 - GMT 11:01