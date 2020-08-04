Coronavirus: Deaths in Yemen reach 500, Reuters tally

The number of people who have died in Yemen after contracting the new coronavirus has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organizations say the death toll is probably much higher.

About 80 percent of the population rely on humanitarian assistance in Yemen after years of war.



The Yemeni legitimate government has declared 1,740 coronavirus cases, including 499 deaths, the Reuters tally shows.

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia have not provided figures of the virus in areas under its control since May 16 when it said there were four cases, and one death.

The United Nations says the virus is circulating rapidly and undetected throughout the country and infections and deaths are probably much higher.

According to World Health Organization data, there have been 1,738 COVID-19 infections, with 500 deaths, but the count does not include figures from the Houthis.

A government health ministry spokesman has said it reports figures daily and that “nothing was hidden.” The Houthis have not responded to requests for comment on coronavirus numbers.

