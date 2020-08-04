Coronavirus: IMF says COVID-19 may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major investment outflows.
SHOW MORE
The world entered the #COVID19 crisis with pre-existing external imbalances, leaving some economies vulnerable to external shocks and renewed trade tensions, the IMF’s Leigh and Kaufman write in an #IMFBlog on the new External Sector Report. #ESR https://t.co/orLKQGQStw pic.twitter.com/WbZx0Ao2Tp— IMF (@IMFNews) August 4, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30